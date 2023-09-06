The Ecology Center will sponsor an e-waste collection event at 113-43 Farmers Blvd in St. Albans, Queens, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Working and nonworking electronic equipment will be accepted as tax-deductible donations, including laptops and desktops, smartphones, tablets, printers, fax machines, TVs, VCRs, and more.

For more information, contact the Ecology Center at 212-477-4022; email, info@lesecologycenter.org or https://www.lesecologycenter.org/calendar/st-albans-113-43-farmers-blvd/

Like this: Like Loading...