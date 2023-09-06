Najmah Nash, mother of Fajr A. Williams, is inviting Fajr’s friends and loved ones to celebrate her seventh birthday with a balloon and lantern release on Monday, Sept. 11. The event will take place at “The Clubhouse” (500 Bristol Blvd., Somerset, N.J. 08873) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nash has launched a proposal for Fajr’s Law since the death of her daughter, who was nonverbal and had a chromosomal disorder known as Emanuel syndrome (ESA; Emanuel Syndrome Awareness). Fajr died because a school bus aide was not attending to her when a safety harness choked the 6-year-old to death during a school bus ride this past July 17.

Nash has started a petition on Change.org that calls for new safety measures and regulations for New Jersey school bus aides and drivers; she is looking to ensure that other families won’t have to suffer the loss of a child due to this kind of neglect.

She has reached out to the offices of Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Phil Murphy, Franklin Township Mayor Phillip Kramer, and the New Jersey Department of Education regarding her Fajr’s Law proposal, but has not had anyone respond to her personally. After questions were posed by the AmNews about Fajr’s Law, only the New Jersey Department of Education has bothered to respond:

“The New Jersey Department of Education…is committed to ensuring the learning environment and transportation of all students is provided in a safe and secure manner,” they told the AmNews in a statement. “Whenever a tragedy involving a student occurs, the Department grieves the tragic loss alongside the entire school community. Although the Department cannot comment on the details of this or any other specific incident, the safety of New Jersey students remains a top priority for the Department.”

“No decision makers such as governors, senators, or legislators have contacted Najmah

despite her attempts to reach them,” Nash said in a recent press release. “The Fajr Movement ESA (Emmanuel Syndrome Awareness) will continue to spread awareness in hopes of curating change within children’s transportation for better days, regardless of feedback.”

Website launched memorializing the late Sheila Oliver

New Jersey’s Democratic State Committee has launched a website memorializing the late Sheila Oliver.

“Honoring the life and legacy of Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver”—http://njdems.org/ltgov—features quotes and reflections about Oliver’s political impact from people she used to work with. The site also has a video link to her full memorial service.

