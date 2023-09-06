As parents and educators gear up for the beginning of school on September 7, the past few weeks have been filled with a number of back-to-school giveaways across the city. These event are especially popular as the costs of school supplies continue to strain teachers.

According to a National Education Association (NEA) report, over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies every year. In New York City, public school teachers are usually provided with a stipend of $250 each, but many end up spending more. Pre-pandemic, it was reported that nationally, most teachers spent about $500. As of the 2022–2023 school year, most reported spending an average of $820. In under-resourced schools, teachers digging into their own pockets for students is an “unstated expectation,” reported the NEA.

Various elected officials hosted their own free backpack giveaways to offset some costs for physical school supplies, such as notebooks and folders, for school-aged children.

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, in partnership with Senator Roxanne J. Persaud and Councilmember Farah N. Louis, held such a giveaway this past Friday on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. Kids of all backgrounds enjoyed games, free ice cream, and a rock-climbing wall after they received their free backpacks.

In the Bronx, Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez partnered with the Hispanic Federation and the Westchester Square Business Improvement District (WSBID) to distribute back-to-school supplies to families in need at a giveaway on East Tremont Avenue. The event featured family-friendly activities, bouncy houses, festival treats, and music.

Velázquez also had a school safety component to her giveaway: honoring La Jara Band, a Spanish music band made up of Latino officers, with a street co-naming. The band’s mission is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities through music.

“This is a beautiful foundation for all; it’s about understanding that music brings us together. La Jara Band has made sure that our communities are represented, proving that our community and police can come together because we are one,” said Velázquez in a statement. “I’m honored to recognize La Jara Band, Captain Cedillo, and all of our officers who have put their heart and soul into the band. It is a true labor of love that continues to entertain and inspire countless police officers and community members alike.”

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

Like this: Like Loading...