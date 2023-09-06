Volunteers from Wells Fargo and staff from Phipps Neighborhoods will join local elected officials and community members for a day of community-building and service at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center in the Bronx’s Soundview neighborhood.

The event takes place Friday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1000 Rosedale Avenue in the Bronx.

The event will see volunteers fill 200 backpacks with school supplies for NYC children and build an indoor hydroponic system that will be used as part of the Phipps Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) program’s community garden.

In partnership with Food Stream Network, a local organization that provides the community with access to free, nutritious food, the event will also include a pop-up farmer’s market, where volunteers will distribute 100 bags of fresh produce from local farmers to Soundview residents and community members.

