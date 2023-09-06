The Ujamaa Afrikan Market & Open Mic event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.at 385 Kosciusko Street (between Marcus Garvey Blvd. & Lewis Ave. in Brooklyn). The event is free and features music, food, drinks, open mic, games, and vendors. One Africa, one nation!
For more information, call 347-666-8991.
We offer Copy Paste Jobs , Proof Reading jobs, Data entry jobs and other part time jobs. Join Now and Start Working Today No Investment required , iw No need previous Experience. Start Working Today. 24×7 Customer Support. No need any Experience.
Click It And Apply…….. Social Media Team Here
Leave a comment