The Ujamaa Afrikan Market & Open Mic event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.at 385 Kosciusko Street (between Marcus Garvey Blvd. & Lewis Ave. in Brooklyn). The event is free and features music, food, drinks, open mic, games, and vendors. One Africa, one nation! 

For more information, call 347-666-8991.

