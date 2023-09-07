MLBbros manager Dave Roberts and National League MVP candidate Mookie Betts have been leading the Dodgers to their ninth NL West division title in 10 years. However, one of the unsung heroes for the star-studded team in Los Angeles has been the veteran MLBbro Jason Heyward.

Heyward was signed by the Dodgers back in December of 2022 on a minor league contract.

The MLBbro veteran ended up making the opening day roster and has provided an invaluable contribution to the team. A 14-year veteran with tons of playoff experience was sure to help any team, especially one such as the Dodgers with high expectations every postseason.

“They were the first team to call, the second team to call, and the third team to call,” Heyward said to USA Today Sports. “No one was willing to give [me] a major league contract, but they were at least willing to give me a minor league deal and give me a chance.”

Just like in Chicago, where he helped bring the Cubs organization its first World Series in 108 years in 2016, Heyward has been a veteran presence in the Dodgers dugout and locker room, providing wisdom and experience to his teammates.

For that reason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave Heyward the ultimate compliment: “He’s on the Mount Rushmore of favorite players I’ve been around,” Roberts said. “He has a new lease on life, a new freshness. He’s been a big part of this. I’m honored to be sharing the same uniform with him.”

The MLBbro is a former All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and most importantly, a World Series champion. Adding someone of his pedigree, along with their other roster additions and culture, shows that the team is all in on another championship run,

Not only has Heyward been having a resurgent campaign, but he is also heating up in the final stretch of the season. In the month of August, he batted over .300 and only struck out five times in 56 plate appearances. With 13 home runs, Heyward has hit more long balls this season than his last two seasons combined. His current batting average, .262, has not been this high since the 2018 season.

Some of Heyward’s rebirth can be attributed to being reunited with his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman. However, the major reason is his love for the game, and he has said that this year, he is enjoying playing the game again. His last few years in Chicago were met with disdain due to a hefty contract and underwhelming results.

Heyward still helped bring a championship to the Windy City amidst all the criticism, and is proving this year that he still has something left in the tank. Dave Roberts has placed the veteran in a role in which he can excel easily, and he has done that.

