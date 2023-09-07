Denzel Washington is once again number one at the box office. People magazine reports the two-time Oscar-winning actor’s “The Equalizer 3” raked in an estimated $42 million domestically over the four-day holiday weekend, making it the second-highest Labor Day weekend of all time. In “The Equalizer 3,” Washington returns as Robert McCall, who is living a quiet life in southern Italy until he comes to blows with local members of the mafia. This is the third movie in Washington’s “Equalizer” franchise in which he works with director Antoine Fuqua…

Celebs and royalty packed Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 1, sparkling in silver outfits like the Virgo birthday girl requested. The superstar songstress turned 42 on September 4. Seen dancing with their arms around each other to “Crazy in Love” in a private booth, both Megan Markle and Prince Harry sported silver. The Duchess of Sussex was clad in a sequin silver pencil skirt and a white top, while the duke wore a silver blazer over a gray shirt and a pair of light-colored pants. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union wore a see-through chainmail dress over an underwire bikini top and matching metallic bottoms…Tracee Ellis Ross wore a micro-mini dress by Rabanna, and Kelly Rowland also wore a silver outfit as she cheered on her bestie Beyoncé. On September 4, Markle returned to the concert sans her husband, and she and other celebs, including Chris Rock, Lizzo, and Kerry Washington, watched Diana Ross serenade Beyoncé with Happy Birthday…

The producers of the upcoming Broadway revival of “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Broadway Romp Through the Cotton Patch” by the late Ossie Davis, starring Leslie Odom, Jr., have announced that Alan Alda, former NFL all-pro player Nnamdi Asomugha, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, and Kerry Washington have joined the production team of the upcoming American comedy. Previews begin September 7 before opening on September 27 at the Music Box Theatre in midtown Manhattan. The play is directed by Tony award-winner Kenny Leon. The production marks Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. “Come enjoy Ossie Davis’s classic comedy. It’s not to be missed,” Rashad said in a statement…

The Honorable Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka; Central Ward Councilwoman LaMonica McIver and Councilwoman at Large the Rev. Louise Rountree will welcome the public to a street-renaming dedication honoring Tony award-winning and Grammy-nominated actress/songstress Melba Moore. The event takes place on September 8 at 11 a.m. ET at the intersection of William and Mercer Streets in Newark, across the street from Moore’s alma mater, Arts High School. The street will be renamed Melba Moore Plaza. Guest speakers will include “Dancing with the Stars” bandleader Ray Chew and celebrity DJ D-Nice…

