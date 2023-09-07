HBCUs Grambling State University and Hampton University battled in the Brick City Classic at Red Bull Arena — home of the Red Bulls Major League Soccer team — this past Saturday in Harrison, New Jersey.

Hampton Pirates quarterback Christopher Zellous was 14 of 15 for 155 yards throwing and ran 15 times for 114 yards to lead his team to the 35-31 win. Running back Darran Butts had 103 yards rushing, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown.

Grambling’s Myles Crawley was 25-of-38 for 311 yards, while receiver Lyndon Rash caught eight passes, scoring one touchdown.

Hampton has won its last six games against Grambling.

Shané Harris, Prudential’s vice president and head of social responsibility, presented the trophy to Hampton.

“On behalf of Prudential, I am thrilled to present Hampton University with the winning trophy from today’s game,” she said. HBCUs are critical to Prudential’s vision to be a global leader in expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security, and HBCUs are a crucial component in building generational Black wealth.

“That is why we at Prudential were excited to sign on as the title sponsor for the Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic.

“And we are just getting started,” expanded Harris. “We have a multipronged strategy to improve the financial health of HBCU students and families, strengthen the capacity and resiliency of HBCU institutions, and position Prudential as an employer of choice for HBCU graduates.”

HBCU battles aren’t just about what happens on the field of play. The bands of both Grambling State and Hampton, accompanied by cheerleaders, played outside of the stadium, to the delight of alumni and fans.

More HBCU football returns to the area as Morehouse College will take on Albany State University at MetLife Stadium Saturday, Sept. 16.

