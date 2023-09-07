After working hard to find its groove, the volleyball team at Iona University scored a huge win over Georgetown University at last weekend’s VCU Classic. Second-year head coach Andy Mueller is pleased with the intensity and focus the team displayed. Now 2–5 overall, the Gaels are looking toward more success.

“We had a really, really nice win over a strong Georgetown team,” said Mueller. “We have our toughest opponent and the most insurmountable odds stacked against us, so of course, we win that…This was one of those matches that makes you feel, ‘This is why I continue; it’s matches like today.’”

Mueller is well known on the New York City volleyball scene, having previously served as an assistant coach at St. Francis College and Long Island University, as well as working with a high-profile club program. He was hired shortly before the 2022 fall season and found his coaching philosophy a good fit for Iona.

“The things that I already stood for happened to be what they wanted,” said Mueller. “The athletes that were in the program last year when I first got here—they were the type of athletes and young adults that I hoped to train. They take a lot of accountability and responsibility, not just for what they do on the volleyball court, but in the classroom, in the community, as a whole.”

It’s a plus that the student-athletes are able to live a more normal college existence. When Mueller first arrived, he saw that the upperclasswomen had grown weary from the rigid restrictions and meager results due to the pandemic. Having a good season in 2022 put the team back on track. They capitalized on other teams underestimating them, but this year, people are coming for them, so they have to be ready.

“It’s getting back to having fun,” Mueller said. “I’m a serious guy. I love my job and I have an incredible amount of passion for my job, but I want to joke around in the gym and laugh. I know when it’s time to have fun and when it’s time to take care of business. I’m having the most fun when we’re winning, so if we can win more, then we will all have a lot of fun.”

Starting tonight, the Gaels are hosting the Iona Volleyball Tournament, which will also feature Fordham University, LIU, and Boston College. Conference play starts on Sept. 16.

Like this: Like Loading...