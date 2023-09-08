As students return to campuses nationwide, Vice President Kamala Harris is embarking on a month-long college tour, rallying young people to champion fundamental freedoms and rights. The ambitious initiative, dubbed the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour”, will see Harris crisscrossing a dozen campuses in at least seven states, uniting thousands of students in high-energy, large-scale events.



The whirlwind tour will put a spotlight on critical issues disproportionately affecting young Americans. From reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and the banning of books, the vice president aims to engage and empower the next generation to be at the forefront of these battles.



“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris emphasized in a statement issued by The White House. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”



The “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” will encompass historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and state schools. During her visits, the vice president will not only highlight the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris Administration for young people but also outline the forthcoming work required to safeguard these crucial liberties. The White House said she will engage “directly with students who are leading the charge in these pivotal fights, encouraging them to register to vote, use their voices, and remain actively involved in shaping their future.”



The tour builds upon the vice president’s recent travels and follows her Summer of Action, which encompassed visits to 17 states. In 2023 alone, Harris has already graced 11 college campuses, following 14 schools visited in 2022.



The Vice President’s “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” includes the following stops:



• Hampton University in Hampton, VA on 9/14

• North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, NC on 9/15

• Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA on 9/26

• University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, WI

• College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV

• Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ



The White House said further campus visits and additional details will be unveiled in the coming days.

