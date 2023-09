International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC) is this Saturday, Sept. 16. The northeast chapter of the American Littoral Society is encouraging folks to take part in their 38th annual “New York State Beach Cleanup.” The cleanup will take place from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the North Channel Bridge on Crossbay Blvd.

Register to join the beach cleanup at https://www.littoralsociety.org/blog/register-for-the-38th-annual-new-york-state-beach-cleanup.

