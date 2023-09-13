flag of puerto rico on car
Photo by Blue Arauz on Pexels.com

The 62nd Puerto Rican Day Parade and Boricua Festival will take place in Newark on Sunday, September 17. Music and festivities will be at the Parque Los Leones (Park & Lake). The parade starts at 12 noon at the Avenida Puerto Rico and travels via Bloomfield Ave. toward 1st Ave.

The Puerto Rican Day Parade, Inc., which sponsors the event, said: “We honor the Puerto Rican heritage by declaring every year the third Sunday of September as Puerto Rican Day in the city of Newark. We will host a parade on this day to demonstrate our pride and appreciation for our Puerto Rican heritage.”For more information, contact Luis Manuel Lopez at 973-771-4677 or visit www.PRDPNJ.org.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *