The 62nd Puerto Rican Day Parade and Boricua Festival will take place in Newark on Sunday, September 17. Music and festivities will be at the Parque Los Leones (Park & Lake). The parade starts at 12 noon at the Avenida Puerto Rico and travels via Bloomfield Ave. toward 1st Ave.

The Puerto Rican Day Parade, Inc., which sponsors the event, said: “We honor the Puerto Rican heritage by declaring every year the third Sunday of September as Puerto Rican Day in the city of Newark. We will host a parade on this day to demonstrate our pride and appreciation for our Puerto Rican heritage.”For more information, contact Luis Manuel Lopez at 973-771-4677 or visit www.PRDPNJ.org.

Like this: Like Loading...