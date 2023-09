The New York Public Library is offering new, special-edition Hip Hop 50 library cards that feature imagery from the soundtrack cassette of the iconic 1983 film “Wild Style,” directed by Charlie Ahearn—widely considered to be the first film dedicated to hip hop.

You can apply online or at a local branch for a new hip hop library card at any NYPL location near you. Call 917-ASK-NYPL (917-275-6975) for more information.

