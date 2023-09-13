Tahesha Leila Way, who has served as N.J. secretary of state since 2018, has been named to succeed the late Sheila Oliver as lieutenant governor.

Way is now New Jersey’s third lieutenant governor, after having served as the state’s 34th secretary of state.

“During these past weeks of mourning and remembrance, I have heard the same sentiment expressed by New Jerseyans up and down our state,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at the ceremony announcing Way’s appointment. “It is a sentiment I not only share, but consider a call to action.

And that is this: With Sheila gone, it is now our turn to keep her legacy alive…and to be a champion—like Sheila was—for the voiceless. For the underserved. And for the communities that have historically been left behind.

“So today…I am proud to announce that I have selected a proven public servant––with a superb record of accomplishments––to join me in finishing the job that Sheila and I started. Today, it is my incredible honor to introduce New Jersey’s next lieutenant governor: Secretary of State Tahesha Leila Way! And right off the bat, let me say: There is no better person for the job.”

With family and friends present, Way took the oath to serve as lieutenant governor on Sept. 8 and declared it a “solemn honor” to build on Oliver’s legacy.

“Here is my promise to the people of New Jersey,” Way said. “Like Sheila, I will dedicate every day of my life to fighting for the forgotten families of our state. I will do everything in my power to bring down the cost of living, so no parent will have to suffer the indignity of choosing between putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their child’s head. I will protect our fundamental freedoms, so every resident of our state can make their own health care decisions, or access affordable higher education, or simply, marry who they love and live as who they are in their hearts. And, of course, I will work to ensure that New Jersey remains the best—and safest—state to raise a family.”

