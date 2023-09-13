The NYC Health Department’s Bureau of Brooklyn Neighborhood Health will sponsor a fun health fair to honor community partners who have made a positive impact on public health.

The “Wellness for All, Wellness for Life” fair, which is focused on youth mental health, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature art, crafts and music, free resources for healthy, active living, and information on community events. A film festival will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Event will take place at 485 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221.

To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brooklyn-annual-fall-fair-and-film-festival-tickets-680840260547. For more information and to request accommodation, contact 718-637-5317 or cjosephleconte@health.nyc.gov.

