Mezzo-soprano, composer, and multi-dimensional artist Alicia Hall Moran brings her indoor ice-skating show to National Sawdust for two sets on Sept. 15. “Cold Blooded” (an “alt opera concept for the ice,” as described on her website) features the Hands Free quartet (James Moore, Caroline Shaw, Nathan Koci, and Eleonore Oppenheim), plus percussionist Jacqueline Acevedo, dancer Olivia Bowman-Jackson, ice dancer Sarah France, and guitarists Brandon Ross and Thomas Flippin.

Moran explores contact with ice as an experience and includes some traditional notions of ice skating in an evening of artistry and athleticism. For more info and tickets, visit www.nationalsawdust.org.

Like this: Like Loading...