Oprah Winfrey and bestselling author Arthur C. Brooks appeared at the 92nd Street Y in the Big Apple on September 12 for a conversation about their new book, “Building the Life You Want: The Art and Science Getting Happier,” with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Winfrey and Brooks, who writes the “How to Build A Life” column in The Atlantic, lay out their hard-earned wisdom in the book about practical solutions for how to build a blueprint for a more fulfilling life…….

Sherri Shepherd’s top-rated and critically acclaimed daytime talk show success “Sherri” returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Monday, September 18th. Sherri will welcome Wayne Brady to the couch on the first episode to discuss his recent revelation about his long road to self-discovery as well as his projects, “Let’s Make a Deal” and the upcoming revival of “The Wiz” on Broadway. Also, for the very first time, Shepherd will reveal personal details about her summer…..

In New York to promote her motivational memoir “Unbroken: The Triumphant Story of A Woman’s Journey,” billionaire entrepreneur Dr. Trisha Bailey had brunch with iconic former Essence magazine editor-in-chief Susan Taylor at Philippe Chow restaurant . Dr. Bailey later caught up with pal Nate Burleson and international soccer star Jerome Boateng at Carbone. Burleson, who co-hosts CBS Mornings, wrote the foreword to Dr. Bailey’s recently released book. ..

According to People, SZA had a celebration for her new album on September 8 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. The Grammy winner announced she is releasing a deluxe version of her sophomore LP “SOS” with seven to ten new songs. Said SZA, “So the deluxe is like a whole another album, and it’s called ‘Lana.” The entertainer’s real name is Solána Rowe…

Like this: Like Loading...