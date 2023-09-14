Rebirth of A New Nation: Calm down, the universe is sending signals in all different directions; through your feet, brain, heart, hands, legs, hips, chest—anywhere it feels you need to put your attention during this new moon in Virgo at 21 degrees. The eyes can only make use of what one has been programmed to believe, until one has been introduced to something else for advancement and for gaining knowledge. The strangest things are becoming the new norm in the Aquarian age. We all serve a purpose in this world. Learning your polarity can be your biggest asset in reaching your higher self. “The principle of polarity states that like and unlike are the same, that opposites are identical in their nature and different only in their degree.” Wayne B Chandler

Capricorn: Pucker and muster up as this week ushers in assignment after assignment for your advancement. Cappy, you can handle the load and utilize your effective leadership and management skills to get the job done. What’s the dream you are willing into existence? 2023 is a year of romance, fiancés, health, and attending to personal and business affairs with home obligations pulling on you. Set boundaries. From September 13 around 1:18 a.m. until September 15 around 1:30 p.m. slow it down so you can gasp what data is coming to you as the Libra air kicks in—while earthy Virgo keeps you balanced and centered.

Aquarius: Change, structure, opportunity, and revelations are in your weekly forecast. What a doozy, with an unusual wave of energy knocking at your door, sending chills up your spine and traveling to your head down to your feet. The universe is putting you on notice so pay attention to how your body is responding to the things you eat and the environments you enter. From September 15th around 1:44 p.m. until September 18 around midnight, all the details you need to know will come forth so don’t mind the up-in-the-air moments; they’re there for a reason. The 411 is on its way.

Pisces: New adventures, new environments, and new people to network and extend your services to will be in the air. Inner-stand your personal and business needs rather than wants. When you meet with the bosses and higher-ups, bring your portfolio of your work, experience, and confidence, and make your move on the chessboard. It’s up to you to take an opportunity even if you are not a qualified candidate. There is something else waiting for you. From September 18 around 12:58 a.m. until September 20th around 9:45a.m. In life you have to go through something that teaches you a lesson to get to the next level.

Aries: What a mysterious mystical revelation of dreams coming true, with a universal alignment of being in harmony at a particular time and space. This week, it is what it is: what you see is what you get. While you are present take a deeper look in silence; there is something only for your eyes to see. Listen to the messages from within or the songs in your heart. From September 14th around 6:36 a.m. until September 16th around 7 p.m. everything has its meaning, there is no rhyme, no reason; things and events already occur in the spiritual realm before entering the physical realm. Take notes.

Taurus: Can you say you are speechless? There are no words that can express what the eyes of the soul capture in a breath of the moment. The feeling is true. Nope, you can’t double-take on this one, you have to seize the moment. The hidden isn’t mysterious, it’s right in your face. Allow your six senses to guide you in the direction of the unknown for what the soul of the body has prepared for you. From September 13 around 1:18 a.m. until September 15th around 1:30 p.m. as weird, odd, ugly, and extraordinary things will appear, adjust your looking glasses and take off the rose tint. Then you can see clearly and hear what you need to hear.

Gemini: Abracadabra, what is the message you are conveying to the people that the universe has awakened you up to? Your planetary ruler Mercury is retrograde in Virgo, soon to station directly from reaching back into time and space to gather facts. Get ready for a grand yawn and stretch to oxygenate your body for the daily motion activity laid out for you from the universe. Watch the words you speak. From September 15th around 1:44 p.m. until September 18 around midnight, when you speak, make it positive even if you have a potty mouth. Positive vibes can be felt to express your gratitude for the opportunities forthcoming.

Cancer: Are you ready to follow your passion and network with people who share similar aspirations? Well, they just might be your best buddies once you get to know them and possibly collaborate on a project. When you open yourself up, crabby Cancer, and stretch those arms of yours, you can soar and navigate to higher realms. Get out your feelings and apply your feelings to end something and to write a new chapter in your life—the partnership will follow. From September 18 around 12:58 a.m. until September 20th around 9:45 a.m. all it takes is faith and a mindset to stick to what you’ve written out or planned and it will happen.

Leo: To be at the top of your game or the food chain, as folk call it, there is still so much that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t know nor see. It takes discipline, wisdom, willpower, mind control, and skill to navigate through the bull crap people throw at you. Even what may seem like a monkey-wrench thrown into your plans is an assignment from the divine to progress forward. Schedule a staff meeting for updates and strategies to reach a goal. From September 14th around 6:36 a.m. until September 16th around 7 p.m. inner-stand who will play a certain position within the foundation as key players.

Virgo: Are you ready for LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out” song with Mercury in Virgo stationing directly on September 15?. Be ready for “Love TKO,” as Teddy Pendergrass said in his song; it’s a time for some of you Virgos in the world with healing vibes to go chill somewhere and relax. Messages are flying around during this precursor to the Libra air season. It’s best to pay attention to the signs, symbols, and tones of conversation. Energy is fluid, it can get on you and make you feel some type of way like Rich Homie Quan said. From September 13 around 1:18 a.m. until September 15th around 1:30 p.m., listen and then speak.

Libra: “What in the world is going on here?” are the words coming out your mouth or voicing silently in your mind. You know you feel that strange vibe and energy in your body. When whatever it is comes to you, be open to receive the information coming forth and be still until it comes. No need to ask around, it will reveal itself to you or you will run right into it. It’s definitely not a mystery nor consequence, you never know who is watching you. Mars in Libra will assist in your discernment. From September 15th around 1:44 p.m. until September 18 around 12 a.m. patience is a virtue.

Scorpio: Everything you have been imagining and experiencing in your body is occurring on site. There is a time and place for things to meet up from the spiritual realm into the physical realm. Give gratitude to the soulful you for patience of the wait-and-see cycle. Listen to the birds chirping. Can you guess the songs they are singing? Some will communicate to you or tune you into a certain vibrations to make the connection to receive the memo.

Sagittarius: The song “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” is a theme song for victory and the things you accomplish. Are you ready for the next voyage? Plans are being made and all you need to do is be the one who walks right in the door and informs them of your skills and experience in certain fields. There will be a test which allows the other door to become available to you. Live in the now, seize the moment, and be the one to make a story out of your work as part of history. From September 14th around 6:36 a.m. until September 16th around 7 p.m., evolution is as good as the people from prior generations.

