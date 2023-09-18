The 12th annual Black College Expo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Medgar Evers College (1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225).

Sponsored by the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), this event welcomes students of all ages. High school juniors, seniors, transfers, and adult students will be able to engage in one-on-one interactions with representatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with a diverse range of other colleges and universities.

Key highlights of the event include informative seminars, students being accepted on the spot, having college application fees waived, and receiving scholarships on site. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to bring their transcripts and ACT/SAT test scores to maximize their chances of securing admission to some of the institutions. Some colleges will also be recruiting college transfer students to be accepted on the spot. Students are welcome to “Unlock Your Career Path” by exploring job and internship opportunities in connection with industry-leading companies looking to recruit talented students.

For more information about the 12th Annual Black College Expo and to register for the event, visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100. Admission to this year’s Black College Expo is free thanks to N.Y. State Senator Kevin S. Parker and Medgar Evers College President, Dr. Patricia Ramsey.

Like this: Like Loading...