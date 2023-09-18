The 33rd celebration of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) will be held on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and focus on “Fulfilling the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.”

“The event will put a spotlight on the specificity of older persons around the world, for the enjoyment of their rights and in addressing violations, and how the strengthening of solidarity through equity and reciprocity between generations offers sustainable solutions to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

To take part in the UNIDOP at the United Nations Headquarters, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-international-day-of-older-persons-celebration-registration-699117488227 or watch the day’s events at https://media.un.org/en/webtv. More information can be found at the NGO Committee on Aging, NY website: https://www.ngocoa-ny.org/.

