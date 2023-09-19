From January 2024 to June 2024, the New Jersey Theatre Alliance Career Accelerator Program will support three New Jersey-based Career Accelerator Fellows who identify as emerging theater professionals of color.



The Fellows will each spend eight weeks working part-time at the Alliance and 16 weeks working part-time at two member theaters (eight weeks at each). The Alliance will pay the Fellows $15/hour during all three placements, as well as a $500 travel stipend and a $500 living expense (childcare, healthcare, tuition, debt repayment, etc.) stipend.



Applications can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CareerAcceleratorFellowFY24. Application deadline is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. First round interviews take place Oct. 10 – 20, 2023.



If interested or with questions about the program, contact Daria M. Sullivan at dsullivan@njtheatrealliance.org.

