The inaugural Black Asian American Solidarity Professional Development Event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Princeton University’s Carl Fields Center.

Some 100+ educators from more than 55 N.J. schools and representatives from the New Jersey Department of Education, New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), and American Federation of Teachers New Jersey (AFTNJ) are registered to attend the free, inaugural event, which features small group sessions about Black history, AAPI history, and cross-cultural solidarity, including:

Trauma psychologist and racial justice advocate Dr. Nathalie Edmond—racial identity, marginalized identities, and how to psychologically ground oneself for teaching emotionally charged material.

Assemblymember and Princeton Professor Sadaf Jaffer—Asian American history.

Denyse Leslie, Dr. Joy Barnes-Johnson, and Leonie Houndode of the Paul Robeson House of Princeton—developing interdisciplinary lessons about the life and legacy of Paul Robeson.

Local historian, retired Princeton high school guidance counselor, and sixth-generation Princetonian Shirley Satterfield of the Witherspoon Jackson Cultural and Historical Society—Black history in Princeton and the process of desegregation of the schools in Princeton, which she experienced firsthand.

The event is organized by the E Pluribus Unum Project in collaboration with the NJEA, Paul Robeson House of Princeton, Not In Our Town Princeton, and the Witherspoon Jackson Cultural and Historical Society.Tickets have been reserved for K–12 teachers, curriculum supervisors, and K–12 educators and administrators. Contact theepuproject@gmail.com with any questions. Further information is at http://facebook.com/theepuproject and https://www.instagram.com/theepuproject/.

