“DIG,” presented by Primary Stages and playing at 59E59 Theaters, plants deep roots in your soul and allows your emotions to flourish and flower as you witness a story that touches your inner spirit. It has a very delicate, creative script by Theresa Rebeck, who is also the director.

Rebeck tells a story that grows on you, creeping into your heart inch by inch and, at times, touching your funny bone as well. It is a story of guilt, abuse, lies, and public and family opinion regarding the horrific death of a young child. It is a story of a mother who will forever carry that guilt and continues to blame herself for the death of her son, just as she has allowed society to believe her guilty.

The way that Rebeck develops the story gives you interesting characters. While the message behind the story of forgiving and finding a way back to loving oneself is poignant, it also shows that it takes all types of people in this world, from those who are good and can see past a tragedy to those who are just gossips and waiting to take advantage of someone who is at the end of their rope.

The cast is absolutely perfect. Jeffrey Bean is Roger, the owner of the plant store dig. He is a man who knows a great deal about plants and is glad to share his knowledge. He is a true humanitarian and cares about what happens to those around him. Bean brings such a great deal of kindness, humanity, and tenderness to this role and is a pleasure to watch.

Triney Sandoval plays Lou, Roger’s friend for many years and father of Megan, the mother whose son died—a very angry, unforgiving father. He judges his daughter as much as the people in the town judge her. Sandoval delivers the role with great conviction.

Andrea Syglowski plays Megan and she brings her A game. A mother who is struggling over the death of her little boy and the terrible way in which he died, she is a victim of an abusive marriage and is scorned by everyone in her community. You feel her discomfort and defensiveness when others are around and you understand it.

Greg Keller plays Everett, a pot-smoking simpleton who has no work ethic and is quick to gossip and insult people blatantly to their faces. He is a user. Keller truly embodies the role and makes you dislike his character immensely.

Mary Bacon is Molly, one of the women in the community who judged Megan, but she finds it in her heart to move on. Bacon delivers a lovely performance and depicts Christian charity as something admirable.

David Mason is Adam, Megan’s husband, and his character is a brute. Mason was spot on, coming across as aggressive, threatening, and almost uncaring about the death of their son.

The setting for this play is marvelous and is the work of Christopher Swader and Justin Swader. Costume design is by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, lighting by Mary Ellen Stebbins, and original music and sound by Fitz Patton.

