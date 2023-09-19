Newark residents will get “first dibs” on any affordable housing units created under the Newark Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance (IZO) for at least 90 days.

Mayor Baraka announced that under an amendment to the IZO passed on Aug. 2, long-term city residents who have lived in Newark for generation after generation will have the opportunity to maintain their community ties and the benefits of new affordable housing units.

“Our original Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance was a national model for producing affordable housing. This amendment expands Newark’s leadership in housing innovation,” said Baraka. “At a time when corporate LLCs are turning affordable homes in our city into high-cost rentals, this initiative is creating new affordable housing reserved for the people who live in Newark.”

All new units will be listed on the city’s searchable database, www.NewarkHousingSearch.com. To ask questions about this program, call 973-733-4882.

