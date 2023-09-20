The multimedia artist María Magdalena Campos-Pons took part in the opening weekend of events celebrating her new monographic exhibition, “María Magdalena Campos-Pons: Behold,” at the Brooklyn Museum’s Center for Feminist Art and Overlook.

The display, which showcases how Campos-Pons uses photography, paintings, and installations to examine issues of migration, African enslavement, and motherhood, will remain on view through Jan. 14, 2024.

During the exhibition’s opening weekend, Campos-Pons joined with other artists to present her performance piece “A Mother’s River of Tears” on Saturday, Sept. 16. The artist, who is also a professor of fine arts at Vanderbilt University, was central to the collaborative performance. Dressed in a bright-yellow dress and with her face covered in a Yoruba cleansing ritualistic white paint, Campos-Pons introduced the audience to the idea of rebirthing from pain.

