The Giants’ playoff hopes, which were based on a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and an improbable 31-28 historic comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, now seem dubious, and are in even further peril after the team confirmed that running back Saquon Barkley sustained a sprained right ankle late in the fourth quarter.

Barkley had atoned for letting a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones escape through his hands with a little under 4:30 remaining in the second quarter, leading to an interception by Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson. Arizona turned it into a 44-yard field goal at 1:09 to give the Cardinals a 20-0 halftime lead.

Barkley’s scintillating nine-yard touchdown pass from Jones at 8:51 of the fourth quarter and a successful extra point by kicker Graham Gano cut Arizona’s margin to 28-21. The Giants went on to score another touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Jones to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins at 4:25 that was the precursor to Gano’s game-winning 34-yarder with just 19 seconds on the clock.

An extended absence of three weeks or more by Barkley would be acutely burdensome for the Giants’ offense. Despite making roughly $30 million less than Jones this season after signing a one-year contract in late July worth up to $11 million, he is arguably just as valuable as Jones to the unit’s production and success. Last season, Barkley accounted for 27% of the Giants offense, accumulating 1,650 yards from scrimmage, including 1,312 rushing and 10 total touchdowns.

Before tonight’s game on the road versus the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers, Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t want to entertain conjecture about how much time Barkley would miss.

“Whatever it is, we’ll have a plan ready to go,” said Daboll on Monday. “If he can play, he can play, and if he can’t, then we’ll have the other guys prepared and ready to go.

“I’m hopeful,” continued Daboll. “Haven’t talked to him this morning before he went to get further tests, but I don’t want to speculate until I have the full information.”

It would be highly abnormal for any player to come back on the field with only three days in-between games after what appeared to be a serious sprain. Barkley’s status, according to the Giants, is week-to-week. If he sits out versus the 49ers, which is likely, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are expected to get most of the carries—they’ll move up the depth-chart while Barkley mends.

