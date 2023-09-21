OK! Magazine is reporting that Jeezy filed for divorce from former “The Real” talk show host Jeannie Mai because “they had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met.” An insider told the outlet the estranged couple weren’t on the same page when it came to “certain family values and expectations.” On the same day Jeezy filed for divorce, he posted on Instagram, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.” ……

It has been a busy summer for Sean “Diddy” Combs. On September 13, he received the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Two days later, the rap mogul released his first solo album in 17 years, “The Love Album: Off The Grid,” which features The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana, and others. Later that day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented Combs with the key to the city. Said Adams, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics.” On September 15, longtime friend Mary J. Blige joined Diddy to celebrate his new album at 47 Below in Brooklyn Chop House Times Square in Manhattan……

On her September 18 season 2 debut of her talk show, “Sherri,” host Sherri Shepherd told her viewers, “Something really big happened to me over the summer and I promised that I would reveal it today. I’ve been holding onto this secret….So guess what? I got my boobs done!”

Sherri, who looked fabulous, continued, “I had a breast reduction over the summer and season 2, everything is going to be bigger except these boobs!….I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD…I feel better. I can sit up straight. I feel lighter.” The lovely talk show host also got over her fear of snakes on the first show of the season….

The Bison Repertory Theater presents “The Intruders,” a stage play about gentrification, September 20-24 at the Riverside Theatre in Harlem. The play is written by Hope Lynne Price and directed by Vera J. Katz, who was one of my professors at Howard University’s Chadwick Boseman School of Fine Arts. Katz, who is Jewish, arrived at Howard, an HBCU, in the late 1960s. Although her presence was not initially embraced, Katz taught theater for over thirty years. Now 87, Katz will soon release her new book “A Katz Walk.”

