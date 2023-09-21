Although I remember as a child hearing about Imelda Marcos, the First Lady of the Philippines, and her extravagant lifestyle, I never knew a lot about her. It was interesting and entertaining to sit in the Broadway Theatre (off 53rd Street) and be introduced to her life story through the interactive musical experience of “Here Lies Love.”

The new musical has music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, was developed and directed by Alex Timbers, and has choreography by Annie-B Parson. This musical shows the journey that ImeMarcoslda took and how she became corrupted along the way.

I loved the fact that this musical has an all-Filipino cast. That translated to an audience that had a great many generations of Filipinos. They came to relive and share their history, and it was wonderful to see. Imelda and her husband Ferdinand proved not to be about the people, but about themselves and the power and money that came with running a dictatorship. Instead of living their lives for the people, as Imelda proclaimed, they lived their lives off people’s suffering. They gave one image to the press, but the world saw their extravagance and disregard for human life, especially the life of a political rival like leader Ninoy Aquino.

The audience got to experience this show on the main dance floor or in mezzanine seats—but don’t think that if you are in your seats, you don’t get to dance: you are invited to party with Imelda, and a lot of people danced.

With the festive spirit in the air, though, there was also a spirit of reckoning as the story of the rise of Imelda and her fall, and that of her husband Ferdinand, was relived. Throughout the musical, actual photos and footage of Imelda and Ferdinand are used. This musical opened one’s eye wide to the horror that was part of their rule over the poor people of their country. There’s a different level of disgust when you realize this is not a nightmare that someone made up; this really happened.

The cast does an engaging job of bringing this story to life and capturing your interest. The cast included Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, and Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy Aquino, along with Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron “AJ” Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

The upbeat party atmosphere was enhanced by the creative team—David Korins’s scenic design, Clint Ramos’s costume design, Justin Townsend on lighting design, M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer on sound design, and Peter Nigrini on projection design.

Once you have heard the story, make sure to go to the lower level of the theater and take in the art exhibit, which gives you a chronological history of Imelda Marcos’s life. The artwork is stunning and again plays up the difference between her public image and the reality of her and Ferdinand’s cruelty.

The playbill also provides a great timeline of Imelda’s life, which is fascinating to look at.

For more info, visit www.herelieslovebroadway.com.

