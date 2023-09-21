The Mercury and Venus retrograde effects have things lingering and slurring like a drunk person until the soberness kicks in. Don’t mind the static in the air, it has its purpose to assist in clearing the air. There is a message coming through the airways as we are in the midst of this super full moon in Aries. Write down a plan of action, be about it, then speak it into existence and soon you will see feedback. Be sure to apply the footwork to receive what you ask for. “Whatever it is that you want and need in this life Speak Life into Existence No Excuses…. You can have it. Go for it. Make it happen, Speak it. Believe it. Own it. Claim it.” Unknown Author

Capricorn: A new voyage awaits you, be it in business, home, or personal affairs. It’s a cycle to take inventory of resources within the home, family, finances, health, business, and personal as if you are a tax preparer or accountant. Trim the fat as needed. Cancel any unnecessary expenses or relationships, and discard the old to make space for the new. Prioritize your agenda as this week puts emphasis on old and new affairs. Starting from September 22 around 4:20 p.m., do what’s in your best interest—it’s time to step your game up.

Aquarius: The up-in-the-air mist is concluding on a particular subject. Take notes of the news flash you received from folks. Set a time to soak your body in water and include your favorite oils, herbs, and light a candle for relaxation. This is a go-with-the-flow week, so ask and allow what you need to come to you. Check on your health and step out of the house for some fresh air. Take a walk through the park, ride your bike, or simply go for a ride and watch the sunrise or sunset. From September 24 around 7:29 p.m. until September 26 around 8 p.m. continue to make your mark on this world.

Pisces: What is this new thing you want to do? Just go for it and be like the Nike motto and “Just do it”. The only person holding you back is you. This cycle week, golden opportunities are on display and all you need to do is show up. What kind of skills do you possess? Put yourself out there in the world a bit more. Call the folks you know who can connect you to another resource to aid you in your endeavors. From September 26 around 8:18 p.m. until 8 p.m. on September 28, sometimes all you have to do is ask and apply action—like sending an email attachment.

Aries: What’s the hold up in your step? Do you have enough pep in your step to go after what you need and want? Well, it’s all on you like Tupac in the song “All Eyez on Me.” The spiritual realm is bringing the vision into the physical realm—right into the sunlight. Get ready for lights, camera, action as the revelation of your dreams come true. From September 28 around 8:17 p.m. until September 29 at 5:58 a.m., cut your losses on whatever is pulling on you to walk towards something greater than you can imagine. The new Super Moon in Aries brings new changes in your affairs.

Taurus: Uranus and Pluto retrograde have you looking at things in a different perspective, especially in the fields of economics and agriculture. There is an agenda you are pushing through that will grab the attention of more folks when Pluto and Uranus station direct. You know the direction in which you are headed, just know detours are set in place to travel a different route to gain knowledge. Do not disclose your personal agenda to folks or even some of your business moves; it best to keep it to yourself. From September 22 around 4:20 p.m., sit back and allow things to unfold.

Gemini: Slow down a bit before you receive one heck of a speeding ticket. It doesn’t matter where you are headed. It’s about the purpose of the matter. This cycle week be purposeful by doing what you feel is a good deed. Spark a conversation with your sibling, offspring, mother, brother, aunt, husband, or wife and update each other on what’s been going on in each other’s lives. Extend a helping hand when you see fit. From September 24 around 7:29 p.m. until September 26 around 8 p.m. it’s a great week to do an event, run a special offer on your services, and be of service.

Cancer: This cycle week feels like tug of war and damned if you do or damned if you don’t. Your emotions are running high, which is a great thing—utilize the energy to get something done. Clean the house, wash the walls, fold the clothes, close the books to things that don’t not hold a purpose in your life. It’s time to turn over a new leaf and get over what happened already. From September 26 around 8:18 p.m. until 8 p.m. on September 28, look toward what can happen when you change your perspective.

Leo: For this cycle week, mentally and emotionally be on your p’s and q’s. This is a grand-slam kind of week meeting with the bosses, CEOs, and founders of companies that love to network with you and vice versa. It’s a week to birth a new idea and gain new alliances with opportunities of advancements. The seeds you have been investing in are bearing fruit in the last week of October. From September 28 around 8:17 p.m. until September 29, continue to invest to multiply the quality and quantity of your product or services.

Virgo: “Say it ain’t so,” is what old folks used to say. Depending on how you ask a question, you will receive a true or false answer. Mixed signals with only half of the information are coming through like static on the radio. It just isn’t clear due to Mercury in Virgo stationing directly after three weeks of being in retrograde; energy is lagging until September 29. Relax, unwind, and listen to the messages that Spirit has for you at this time. Starting September 22 around 4:20 p.m., sketch out your next adventure or project. Do something for yourself.

Libra: Hey now Libra, thanks for ushering in the cool breeze early. Your presence can be felt before you walk into a room. That’s just how your aura works. Internally, there’s a big energy of your ancestors scoping things out before you step on the scene. In this moment of time, it’s time to build and step out into the world to allow folks to know you have something of value to offer. From September 24 around 7:29 p.m. until September 26 around 8 p.m., it will all make sense later plus you have the south node in Libra and north node in Aries for the next 13 months. You are on a new accord.

Scorpio: Let the games begin, and truth be told. Do not go looking; allow the energy to come to you. The details are already in plain sight. Go ahead and end what’s been pulling on your heartstrings, and release what you don’t need in your life. It’s time for a higher activation when you are ready to move on; even if you are not, it will take you by surprise. From September 26 around 8:18 p.m. until 8 p.m. on September 28, acknowledge what you feel coming towards you as you wish for it to come into existence—and now here it is signed, sealed, delivered it’s yours.

Sagittarius: The choice is up to you when someone presents an opportunity to you and it’s something you dream of doing. Take a moment to think it thoroughly over before saying yes. Write down what you need from the job and include shelter, food, and all other expenses for your livelihood. Sometimes the offer we accept is lower pay than expected, and in return it prepares you for what you actually are equipped to do. From September 28 around 8:17 p.m. until September 29 follow your first thought.

