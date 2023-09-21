The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) are giving out 40,000 free books to students, educators, and families in Community School District 5 in Harlem on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Community School 154 playground, the Harriet Tubman Learning Center (250 West 127th Street) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The book giveaway is part of AFT’s “Reading Opens the World” initiative, and the union’s “Real Solutions” campaign, which has distributed more than 1.5 million free books around the country since December 2021.

AFT President Randi Weingarten and elected officials will speak at the event.

Families are eligible for up to 20 free books. Educators can take up to 40 free books for their classroom libraries.

