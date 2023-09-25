The Biden-Harris administration kicks off the 2023 National HBCU Week Conference in Arlington, Virginia on Sunday running through Thursday.

The annual National HBCU Week Conference is the nation’s premier convening of key influencers in the HBCU space.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have embodied leadership, excellence, and innovation for centuries, continually punching above their weight and producing barrier-breaking graduates in every field imaginable,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “President Biden’s support for HBCUs has resulted in record investments in these institutions, and our National HBCU Week Conference gives higher education leaders, public officials, advocates and outside partners an opportunity to build on this momentum. At a time when the principles of equity, diversity, inclusion, and access in higher education are under attack across our country, working together to support HBCUs and the students they serve is more important than ever before.”

The theme for this year’s HBCU Week Conference is Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence through Innovation & Leadership. HBCU Week provides administrators, faculty, and students an opportunity to meet and interact with key leaders, including federal agency officials and financial executives, private sector representatives and business professionals, and financial aid executives. The conference will include remarks from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and senior administration officials, and it provides direct information to HBCU administrators and leaders on the subjects related to promoting educational excellence, innovation, and equity.

“HBCUs have been critically important to providing educational opportunity for generations of Black Americans and broader communities of color,” said Executive Director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs Dr. Dietra Trent. “HBCU Week will feature workshops, engagements, keynote addresses and interactive exhibits that will connect vital federal and private resources to the HBCU community.”

The National HBCU Week Conference is coordinated by the White House Initiative on HBCUs in close consultation with the Executive Office of the President and the U.S. Department of Education. The event provides an opportunity for federal agencies, private sector companies and philanthropic organizations to convene and provide useful information and successful models to improve instruction, degree completion and federal engagement, all of which strengthen the role of HBCUs.

