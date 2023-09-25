Laugh-out-loud funny, joyous, and inspiring, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” is all of that and so much more. Let the church Say amen. This is a Broadway comedy whose time is now.

Penned by the late, great Ossie Davis and first presented at Broadway’s Cort Theatre in 1961, this play is as relevant today as it was back then—even more so. Davis created this comedy, which is playing at the Music Box Theatre (W. 46th Street), to show how ridiculous racism is and use humor as a tool to fight it. Believe me, it works!

From the beginning of this 100-minute comedy to the end, you won’t be able to stop laughing. Davis created this comedy as a loving tribute to Black people to believe in themselves, love themselves, and strive for better for themselves.

The play tells the story of Purlie Victorious, now referred to as Reverend Purlie, who has returned home to the plantation in Georgia—owned and run by racist Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee—during cotton-picking season. Purlie has a dream to buy a building, make it a church, and preach to his people about their rights. The only thing that stands in his way is Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Davis’s play is an absolutely brilliant, comedic masterpiece; a civil rights lesson; and an affirmation of our greatness and our need to love ourselves for who we are as Black people, all rolled up into one. It gorgeously uses laughter to bring all races together and it is a beautiful sight to behold.

Davis was a master creator, and meticulously endowed this play with many powerful moments: moments of humor; moments of Negro spirituals; moments where Purlie’s brother, an Uncle Tom-type character named Gitlow Judson, performs over-the-top “good negro moments”; while letting this character show that he does this to survive.

Davis also shows, through the character of Charlie Cotchipee, the son of Ol’ Cap’n, that there are also decent white people who want integration and who are influenced by strong Black women; in Charlie’s case, he is influenced by Idella, the family cook.

Other wonderful women characters include Missy Judson, the wife of Gitlow, and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, one of the most delightful, funny, captivating characters in the production. Purlie brings her home with him to help with his plan to raise money for his church. She is an innocent, sweet young woman, but there is a lot more to her than meets the eye.

The cast of this comedy is absolutely terrific and is a dream come true. Leslie Odom Jr. is a comedic blessing as Purlie. He can get the church saying amen, preach, and declare the beauty of the Black woman and the beauty and strength of his people at the drop of a hat.

Kara Young delivers a stunningly captivating performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, and embodies this character with great distinction. She is simply the perfect actress to play this role.

Billie Eugene Jones is priceless as Gitlow Judson. The way his character is crafted is so hilariously done, you will cry laughing when he’s on the stage with Ol’ Cap’n.

Heather Alicia Simms is phenomenal as Missy Judson, that strong Black woman who keeps her man in check. Vanessa Bell Calloway is perfection as Idella. She is smart and confident, and knows the power she has as the person with influence over Charlie Cotchipee, but she also is funny and shoots straight from the hip, even with Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee.

Jay O. Sanders is off-the-chain hilarious as Ol’ Cap’n; his racism and feeling of white privilege are so ridiculous you can’t stop laughing when he starts talking. Sanders proves his Broadway-veteran status every time he takes the stage. I love seeing him in productions.

Noah Robbins is marvelous as Charlie Cotchipee, a character who has a great deal of heart and common sense.

Bill Timoney and Noah Pyzik are amusing as The Sheriff and The Deputy.

Kenny Leon directs this production with such love and respect for Davis’s work that it touches your soul. He has made this play new, relevant, respectful, and a beautiful tribute to Davis’s genius, heart, love, and grace. Leon has a gift for taking every work he does and giving it an authenticity and rare charm that speaks to the heart and mind and, in this case, also tickles the funny bone. This is a play to be shared by the entire family—“Purlie Victorious….” is the must SEE of the season.

The creative team behind this play is fantastic and includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Adam Honore, and sound designer Peter Fitzgerald.

This play is so dear to Leslie Odom Jr.’s heart he is not only starring in it, but is also making his Broadway producing debut with it. Additional producers include Latanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon, Irene Gandy, National Black Theatre, Willette Klausner, Nicolette Robinson, Glenn Davis, and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Go feel the victory of “Purlie Victorious…” on Broadway!

For more info, visit www.purlievictorious.com.

