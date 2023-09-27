Join the Trust for Governors Island and African Film Festival (AFF) for their 16th annual Family Day Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 12 noon to 6:15 p.m.

Fun-seeking individuals of all ages are invited for a day of free activities, including storytelling and double dutch with Malika Lee Whitney; Afro Brazilian, Senegalese, and Guinean dance and drum workshops led by world-renowned instructors; arts and crafts; and a selection of short films—all celebrating Africa and the diaspora.

All activities take place at Nolan Park, Governors Island, New York, NY 10004.

For more information, contact AFF via phone at 212-352-1720 or email at info@africanfilmny.org.

