More than 50 community organizations, local businesses, city and state agencies teamed up with Harlem’s Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center to provide free health screenings, COVID testing and vaccinations, flu shots, and more during a recently held Community Health Street Fair.

The annual event, typically located within Bowen’s outdoor plaza area, was expanded this year, taking up the city block located in front of the organization’s headquarters on Amsterdam Avenue between 145th & 146th Streets. Attendees interacted with a wide variety of participants to learn about their programs and services, including the New York State Department of Health, Ponce Bank, New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, Ryan Health, The LGBT Community Center, Harlem Strong, Harlem Hospital, Heritage Health, and The Lincoln Recovery Center. In addition, attendees took part in health screenings that included blood pressure, diabetes and glucose, HIV and hepatitis C testing, as well a chair yoga workshop and seminar on how to reduce and manage stress.

During a special ceremony, the Bowen Center presented its Community Leadership Award to The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, in recognition for the organization’s “steadfast dedication to preserving and enhancing” the Harlem Community. Michael Flanigan accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

The event featured a little bit of everything for individuals of all ages including a bounce house for children, face painting, balloon characters, music, free food and drinks, and raffle giveaways— including tickets to an upcoming New York City Football Club match at Citi Field, donated by the club.

The Bowen Center is one of the largest community organizations that provides mental health services, addiction treatment and social services to more than 5,000+ clients citywide.

