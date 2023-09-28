The 2nd annual Afro Vibrations, hosted by Afro Taco and Newark City Parks Foundation, transports you to a higher frequency with the rhythms, tastes, and arts of Africa and the diaspora in the sacred space of Harriet Tubman Square.

Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of Afro Vibrations, a mind-blowing event in collaboration with Newark City Parks and Afro Taco. Music by DJ Nayah. Performances, curated vendors, and culinary delights offered by Afro Taco.

The event takes place Friday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harriet Tubman Square, 501-551 Broad St, Newark, N.J. 07102.

