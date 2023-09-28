Zowie, folks—we just received a political trifecta! Joe Biden did something unprecedented when, as the nation’s commander in chief, he walked in a picket line in support of striking workers in Michigan. Then came the news that a judge ruled Trump committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire—another feather in the cap of our attorney general. And topping it off, the Supreme Court, much to our amazement, allowed redrawing the congressional map in Alabama with greater representation for Black voters to proceed.

On the first point, Biden’s stepping up to the plate for blue-collar workers might not absolve him for his recent gaffe over LL Cool J’s name. He flubbed the rapper’s name twice, most egregiously during the annual Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Foundation’s weekend. He said, “By the way, that boy—that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

Things went much better Tuesday afternoon in Michigan outside the plant where striking workers marched and chanted. There were no gaffes as Biden assailed the car moguls and the profits they have refused to share with those working at the point of production.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork he used in making deals and securing financing. This could put a complete muzzle on Trump’s license to do business in the state and bring him and his company an independent monitoring of his operations.

That joyful noise you just heard came from African American voters in Alabama, particularly those residing in a newly created second congressional district, where they constitute a majority of the voting-age population or close to it. Former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder, chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said the decision “is a victory for all Americans, particularly voters of color, who have fought tirelessly for equal representation as citizens of this nation.” A victory here could help flip the House back to the Democrats.

It won’t be a true trifecta until we begin to see the results of the judge’s decision on Trump, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Alabama, and the strikers back to work with all their demands met. Stay tuned.

