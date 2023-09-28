(GIN) – “We must make up for time lost to foot-dragging, arm-twisting, and the naked greed of entrenched interests raking in billions from fossil fuels.”

That was Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the U.N., speaking to world leaders at a General Assembly symposium at United Nations headquarters this month.

The world still has the capacity to course-correct if only global leaders would take action and support developing countries in addressing the crises, he added.

“Our focus here is on climate solutions—and our task is urgent. Humanity has opened the gates of hell,” Guterres said. “If nothing changes, we are heading toward a 2.8 degrees temperature rise towards a dangerous and unstable world.”

Meanwhile, in speeches before the U.N., African leaders presented a new and militant message: The continent is done being a victim of a post-World War II order. It is a global power and must be partnered with—not sidelined.

“We as Africa have come to the world, not to ask for alms, charity, or handouts, but to work with the rest of the global community and give every human being in this world a decent chance of security and prosperity,” Kenyan President William Ruto was reported to say by the Associated Press.

He urged countries in the Global South to pool their trillions of dollars in collective resources together to finance climate initiatives independently.

“Neither Africa nor the developing world stands in need of charity from developed countries,” he said, proposing a universal tax on the sale of fossil fuels.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo blamed Africa’s present-day challenges on “historical injustices” and called for reparations for the slave trade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said the continent is poised to “regain its position as a site of human progress” despite dealing with a “legacy of exploitation and subjugation.”

“Africa is nothing less than the key to the world’s future,” said Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu, who leads a country that is forecast to become the third most populous in the world by 2050.

With Africa as the largest bloc of countries at the United Nations, it is understandable that African leaders increasingly demand a bigger voice in multilateral institutions, said Murithi Mutiga, program director for Africa at the Crisis Group. “Those calls will grow especially at a time when the continent is being courted by big powers amid growing geopolitical competition,” Mutiga said.

“Africa has no need for partnerships based on official development aid that is politically oriented and tantamount to organized charity,” President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said. “Trickling subsidies filtered by the selfish interests of donors will certainly not allow for a real and effective rise of our continent.”

Tshisekedi’s country has the world’s largest reserves of cobalt and is also one of the largest producers of copper, both critical for clean energy transition.

What Africa needs instead, according to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, is a more inclusive global financial system where Africans can participate as “a partner that has (a) lot to offer to the world and not only a warehouse that supplies cheap commodities to countries or international multinational corporations.”

