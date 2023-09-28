The Big East Conference hosted its eighth annual Transition Game program earlier this month, providing current women’s basketball student-athletes with insights into planning for life on and off the court after graduation. More than 30 student-athletes attended, listened, and asked questions of speakers about subjects ranging from playing professional basketball to using skills developed in sports to launch new careers. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Liberty Keia Clarke addressed the attendees.

Shenneika Smith, now an assistant coach at her alma mater, St. John’s University, spoke about moving into the pro game. She admitted she’s not fond of public speaking but was happy to share her story of being drafted by the New York Liberty, getting cut, and then learning the ropes of playing overseas.

“One of the mistakes I made when I first went overseas was not being more in tune with my teammates, not gravitating to them where they could help me with the language barriers or even the small things like where to go eat, what’s fun to do,” said Smith, who played in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and Australia. “Also, I was not used to not having a schedule because in college, everything is planned out.”

Other than practice and games, Smith spent a lot of time in her first season in her apartment, watching Netflix or NBA games. Fortunately, she became more a part of the community as her career progressed. She also learned to accept not making a WNBA roster.

“I was the last person waived by the New York Liberty, and it was heart-wrenching,” said Smith, now in her seventh season on the St. John’s coaching staff. “I let them know [that] just because you didn’t make a team or you got waived doesn’t mean you don’t go forward. Go overseas and enjoy your time over there.”

Kae Satterfield, a fifth-year guard/forward at Seton Hall, attended and soaked up the wealth of information. Her post-graduation goals include playing professionally. “The real world is coming fast,” said Satterfield, who also listened intently to Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble’s insights about mental health. “I really appreciated the former athletes panel and their honesty. Their insights into overseas professional basketball, as well as the WNBA, were really helpful. They gave good tips for when you’re in other countries.”

