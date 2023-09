Party at the Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 28 starting at 6 p.m. Come watch a screening of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” with Halle Bailey.

Wear your favorite mermaid attire and bring a blanket and lawn chair!

There will be snacks, face painting, and prizes awarded for the best mermaid costume. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, please call 973-266-5151.

