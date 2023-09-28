Even though “Creed III” star Jonathan Majors referred to Meagan Good as the “missus” at the September 23 Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala, which Good hosted with Larenz Tate, a source told People they aren’t married. Meanwhile, a source tells me that former NBA player and current sportscaster Jalen Rose and former CNN reporter Angela Rye, also attended the festivities in Washington D.C. together over the past weekend. In the past, Rye was the executive director and general counsel for the Congressional Black Caucus. Rose was previously married to ESPN host Molly Qerim, while Rye had a relationship with Common, who is currently linked to Jennifer Hudson……..

According to multiple reports, in her new memoir, “Thicker Than Water,” Kerry Washington reveals that learning that the man she calls her father, Earl, is not her biological one. This 2018 revelation is what inspired her to write the book. The “UnPrisoned” star also said the feeling of something being wrong with her body may have led her to develop an eating disorder. Washington found out the information about her father when she was a guest on Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ PBS show, “Finding Your Roots.” When she told her parents to spit in a tube to track family histories, they started freaking out and her father decided to pull out of the show. The “Scandal” star has still not been able to find out who her real father is because he was an anonymous sperm donor that her parents used after they had trouble conceiving naturally. Washington also reveals she had an abortion in the book. On September 26, Washington braved the dreary weather in New York City, to hand out “Thicker Than Water” on the subway…..

Celebrity artist Patrick Killian is thrilled to announce his debut for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s (ACBHOF) 7th Annual Awards & Induction Ceremony. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. at the prestigious Sound Waves theater within the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Killian has left an incredible mark on art and sports with his jaw-dropping portrayal of Spence v. Crawford in Las Vegas. Killian brings his celebrity to the ACBHOF, where he will craft captivating masterpieces to commemorate the legendary fighters being inducted. Among the legends being honored are George Foreman, Shannon Briggs, David Tua, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Jamillia Lawrence, and Doug DeWitt……

Former first daughter Sasha Obama showed off her midriff in a figure-hugging crop top, a bohemian-style shirt, and knee-high heeled boots as she left the gym in Los Angeles last weekend. The youngest-daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, donned a tight pink top, and sneakers, as she worked out, reports the Daily Mail. Sasha moved to the City of Angels in 2022 after she transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California….

Like this: Like Loading...