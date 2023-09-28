Rebirth of A New Nation: The Aries full moon at 6 degrees is bringing the ram energy out to overcome any obstacles and get out of stagnation, to be brave, and take a risk on you. Be fearless in your actions and know you are protected and successful about what you do. As the full moon is present for this period of time, do not care what others say or may think of you. The question becomes, how do you feel about yourself? Believing in yourself is what matters. When you change your mind and begin the action process, things happen. Yes, it’s a process to start doing things differently. What you did or started around April 20, 2023: It is primetime action now. Make your move or lose your seat, spot, or position. “When you do the things in the present that you can see, you are shaping the future that you are yet to see.” Idowu Koyenikan

Capricorn: It’s time to cross over the bridge and learn the lesson bestowed upon you. As you build on your vision, apply yourself and the floodgates will open. You are living in a different world in October that appears mystical—one that folks don’t see daily. All forms of partnerships are aligning, so get organized and focus on the mission ahead. Relationships that show up feel like a past life. A soul contract learning experience, lesson, or folks enter your life with similar stories for a purposeful meeting. From September 30 around 9:18 p.m. until October 3 around 1 a.m., it takes the physical presence to make contact on a spiritual realm within the presence of someone to share what’s already prepared.

Aquarius: It’s a month of demonstration and self -improvement spiritually, emotionally, and financially for your wealth. Remember to stay in your lane. Stick with what you know you can carry. Learn new information and how it relates to your daily life and within your profession. You see things you normally don’t see and hear things that catch your attention to bring meaning to something that occurred over the last two months. Things will begin to flourish in October. From October 3 around 1:03 a.m. until October 5 around 8 p.m., be sure to keep applying the footwork and make the connections. Ask for what you need. Negotiate and stick to the written agreement.

Pisces: You planted the seeds in September, made new alliances, invented new concepts, and conquered something. In October, gather the facts, figures, details, and follow your intuition. Drink an adequate amount of water and fluids, as certain foods will upset your stomach. Women will be resources and guides to shed light on you when you least expect it. Things are in slow motion intentionally due to there being something or someone you need to see and know. In the days leading up to October 5 you will know when it happens.

Aries: What’s the hold up Aries? You have the full moon in bold, pioneering, risk-taking Aries at 6 degrees. Your emotions are running high so utilize them in the areas of business, partnerships, home, and personal relationships. It’s a time to toot your own horn and see what this mysterious and auspicious energy is all about. The universe has a date with you that will appear in the darkest ways. The full moon’s energy is the strongest three days before and lasts about a week within the six-month timeframe. From October 4 around 3:21 a.m. until October 6 around 2 p.m., things can get magical when you apply yourself and ask for what you need.

Taurus: Everything is flowing like water and blowing like air in all directions. What’s the message you are being prompted to tell someone (and there’s a separate message just for you)? There are signs, birds, songs, symbols, people popping up at a certain time, leaving you clues. That’s just how the divine creator works to get your attention. In the meantime, you are popping up everywhere, assisting folks, on the go, and doing what’s needed. From September 30 around 9:18 p.m. until October 3 around 1 a.m. go where your gut tells you, call up the people who cross your mind.

Gemini: What’s the foundation you are building and your purpose of doing so? What benefit is it to you? How do you feel when you receive results and feedback to assist in building your foundation? Are you building alone? If so, the help you need will show up. Gather all your resources, materials, inventory, team players and expertise to aid you. Get your house in order as well and plan out the vision you see in your mind. From October 3 around 1:03 a.m. until October 5 around 8 p.m. stick to your schedule and tell no one on the outside your agenda.

Cancer: October is a brand new you. You are feeling rebirth, like being baptized in church. Are you ready for this new adventure ahead of being reprogrammed? You are wide awake now and in charge of creating what makes your heart sing. What a beautiful harmony you are in, with the glow to match the energy and attract the pieces you need. Speak what you need into existence and ask for what you need to assist in this new change you are embarking on. In the days leading up to October 5, Michael Jackson said in his song “Man in the Mirror,” “I’m gonna make a change for once in my life it’s gonna feel real good, gonna make a difference.” That’s the vibe you are on. Stay on it.

Leo: Grand things are happening like harvest time, and getting treated like Halloween. Give yourself a big hug and celebrate with the team for making it happen. You are on a roll with your service or product, and with all that ambition and creativity you possess. From October 4 around 3:21 a.m. until October 6 around 2 p.m. keep climbing up the ladder to heights you have never explored. Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell have a song called “Ain’t no mountain high enough.” No need to stop now Leo.

Virgo: What’s the calling you are being pulled to? Virgo season has come and gone. Libra season is blowing back some of the retrograde energy you brought to deliver new concepts and detours to explore. After you explore the detours, gather up your experience as it brought you a new perspective. Change is always great; it indicates growth and wisdom. Muster up your plan and apply some catching up on materials, research, surveys, or whatever tools needed to create your plan. From September 30 around 9:18 p.m. until October 3 around 1 a.m. set up your perimeter to know your limit.

Libra: Information is coming in like a water fountain running every day. Not all of what you hear is true. If you didn’t see it with your own eyes, and weren’t there to hear it, some of it is make-believe. You just wait for the revelation to appear in the flesh as it always does. October is a month to let the world know you have a service and it is open for business. Send out samples within the neighborhood, or ask for feedback. You never know until you put yourself out there. From October 3 around 1:03 a.m. until October 5 around 8 p.m. take a risk on you. You are the investment.

Scorpio: Many things are moving and shifting like the clouds in the sky. Something feels like a mysterious quest for you to meet up with. Follow your intuition, be it a right or left turn, or do not enter or turn around. October is a tough month to apply some skin and sweat in the game to build on the structure in May. It’s time to apply overtime, meaning your time to get it done to keep up with the demand. Seek or hire help when needed. In the days leading up to October 5, you have a heavy assignment on the table to find balance to keep you together.

Sagittarius: Take a step back from your daily task and slow down the pace a bit. October may seem like things are delayed, but it’s just the universe taking care of business so you can walk through or continue your daily affairs. The universe is putting things, people and details together, and directing you to go there, here, and do this and that. The energy is flowing and fluid like water on a mission. From October 4 around 3:21 a.m. until October 6 around 2 p.m., the best approach is to interact with energy like a child with their imaginary friend. What’s your imaginary thing you like to do?

Like this: Like Loading...