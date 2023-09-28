North Carolina Central (NCCU) is atop the HBCU power rankings heading into this weekend’s Black college football schedule after a commanding 45-3 win over Mississippi Valley State in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Circle City Classic this past Saturday.



NC Central, of the MEAC, is 3-1 overall and their only loss is to UCLA in a 59-7 drubbing to the PAC-12 Power Five conference school two weekends ago in Los Angeles. Mississippi Valley State of the SWAC fell to 0-3 and faces a formidable task at home this Saturday when they will play their first conference game of the season against Florida A&M.



The Rattlers are No. 2 in the HBCU Power Rankings and are coming off of a 23-10 victory over Alabama State. They are followed by No. 3 Tennessee State (2-1) of the Ohio Valley Conference, No. 4 Jackson State (3-2) of the SWAC and No. 5 Hampton (2-1) of the Colonial Athletic Conference.



NCCU, which had its seven-game win streak dating back to last season snapped by UCLA, opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against the Delta Devils and were never threatened after. Eagles junior quarterback Walter Harris was 17-28 for 263 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.



NCCU is back home at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium this Saturday after two games on the road to play Campbell University (2-2) of the Colonial Athletic Conference. The Eagles ended last season as the Black college champions with a gripping 41-34 overtime win in the Crickett Celebration Bowl over the Jackson State Tigers led by the program’s former head coach Deion Sanders, who now is in his first season leading the Colorado Buffaloes.

