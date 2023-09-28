The activist Lawrence Hamm, who serves as chair of the People’s Organization For Progress (POP), says he is a candidate to serve as the next U.S. senator of New Jersey.

Black Star News reports that the POP chair had been contemplating a run for the seat for some time and had actually made a decision to run for the seat prior to last week’s announced indictment of Senator Robert Menendez.

“I am running for the U.S. Senate because I want to make life better for people in this country. Our government must work for the benefit of all the people, not just the rich and powerful,” Hamm reportedly said.

“As senator I will fight for Medicare For All, a $15 per hour federal minimum wage, cancellation of student debt, free college, reparations for African Americans, protection and expansion of social security, and other programs, policies, and legislation to help people.”

Like this: Like Loading...