Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts’ month-long pursuit of presumed National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. may not result in winning his first NL MVP award—but going forward there is potential for Betts to accomplish something just as special on the game’s largest stage.



On Saturday, in the Dodgers’ 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, Betts reached one of the most unique achievements in MLB history for a leadoff hitter.



His 105th RBI this season from the top of the lineup eclipsed Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon’s record of 104 RBI that was set in 2017.



“There’s been a lot of great leadoff hitters, and for him to be No.1 is pretty remarkable,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “It seems like every night we’re eclipsing milestones as individuals.”

The record comes in a season that has seen Betts do it all for the Dodgers at the plate, especially since the All-Star break.



Over his previous 30 games at the start of the week, Betts was slashing .360/.474/.622 with 7 homers, 21 RBI and 22 walks. With 39 home runs when the Dodgers faced the Rockies last night (Wednesday), it is the third time he has reached the 30-plus milestone. One more will put him at 40 for the first time in the 30-year-old’s 10-year career. This is his fourth season as a Dodger after six with the Boston Red Sox.



On most teams, a power bat like Betts’ would almost automatically be placed in the cleanup spot, but the Dodgers aren’t normal. They are an offensive juggernaut with heavy hitters throughout their lineup and Betts is the head of the snake.The Dodgers, champions of the NL West, have clinched a first-round bye in the postseason.



Betts’ value to the Dodgers has been immense. Already establishing himself as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, his ability to play the infield has helped the Dodgers through injuries while also providing Roberts with additional strategic options.



Betts flashed a lot of leather on Sunday while playing second base in the Dodgers series finale against their longtime division rival Giants, making two fantastic diving stops on back-to-back plays. Given the plethora of injuries to the Dodgers pitching staff, strong defense will be key to their pursuit of a World Series title.

