REFORM Alliance hosted its first Casino Night Event Saturday at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, which raised $24 million for criminal justice reform.

Hosted by REFORM co-chairs Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, founding partner Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and emceed by Kevin Hart, the invite-only, black-tie event supported the work of REFORM Alliance, which works to transform the nation’s supervision system for nearly 4 million people on probation or parole into one that creates pathways to work and wellbeing, rather than a revolving door back to prison.

More than 250 VIPs descended upon Atlantic City for the night to hear about the incredible impact REFORM has had on communities since its founding over 4 years ago, including the stories of people impacted by broken probation and parole policies and those who have benefitted from the bipartisan laws REFORM has passed throughout the country. Three individuals impacted by the supervision system were in attendance: Pam Sedia, James Severe, and Marcella Soto, whose stories were shared via video at the event.

As part of the festivities, guests participated in a blackjack tournament, dinner program and live auction. REFORM Alliance founding Board Members Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Clara Wu Tsai and Mike Novogratz, and REFORM CEO Robert Rooks were joined by attendees including Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, Fabolous, Jayson Tatum, Quavo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, PJ Tucker, La La Anthony, Alex Rodriguez, Jalen Rose, Gary Vaynerchuk, Fat Joe, French Montana, Dez Bryant, Tobias Harris, Ella Mai, Ne-Yo, Lil Kim, Gayle King, Taylor Rooks, Josie Canseco, Chantel Jeffries, Camille Fishel, and Kevin O’Leary, among other A-listers and executives from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business.

Jay-Z — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, and Matthew McConaughey — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Jayson Tatum, Jack Harlow, and Kyle Kuzma — credit Shareif Ziyadat

PJ Tucker and Tiffany Haddish— credit Alex Subers

Roxx, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Hallee Adelman — credit Alex Subers

The evening’s final blackjack hand was played on-stage for all of the evening’s guests which culminated with a $1 million amount won being awarded to Andrew Goldberg, managing partner of TAO GROUP, who then announced a $750,000 donation from his winnings back to support REFORM Alliance’s work.

During the evening’s dinner program, REFORM’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Rooks, and REFORM’s Chief Advocacy and Operations Officer, Jessica Jackson, thanked the guests for their attendance for helping to confront one of the defining social and economic issues of our time. They also highlighted how the organization’s focus on public safety solutions has helped propel the passage of 17 bipartisan bills in 11 states, which have created pathways for nearly 700,000 people to transition out of the justice system and toward work, wellbeing and stability in their lives. The organization also hosts job and opportunity fairs, often in partnership with NBA teams throughout the country, and provides national and regional grants to organizations that provide services and solutions for people impacted by the criminal justice and supervision system.

The evening’s dinner program included an on-stage discussion between Million Dollaz Worth of Game host, Wallo and emcee, Kevin Hart. Wallo shared his firsthand experiences within the criminal justice system and why he works closely with REFORM to help transform the system. Following the dinner program, guests were able to bid on unique items donated by Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and Jay-Z. Items included an original George Condo painting which sparked a bidding war between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady, to a historic timepiece owned by Jay-Z, and more. The auction items raised $7.8 million.

Following the live auction, guests headed into the after-party at Ocean’s Sportsbook, The Gallery, which featured a full D’USSE bar takeover with specialty cocktails and surprise performances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Quavo, French Montana, Fabolous and Romeo Santos.

Like this: Like Loading...