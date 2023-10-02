In the spirit of profound humility and with hearts filled with gratitude, we gather to celebrate the life of Chandra Danita Llewellyn, a beloved soul who graced this world with her presence. Born on June 11, 1960, in New York, Chandra was called to her eternal resting place on September 4, 2023, in the place she called home—Harlem—at the tender age of 63.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Jenny Llewellyn of New York, NY; brothers Harold Llewellyn and Robert Llewellyn; sister Deborah Llewellyn; and niece Jasmine Llewellyn.

She leaves to mourn: her daughter, Sojourner Travis; two sisters, Rashidah Abdul Haqq and Cynthia Kincherlow; three brothers, Gilbert Llewellyn, Vincent Llewellyn, and Anthony Llewellyn; eight nieces, LaKisha Kincherlow Warren, Jaime Kincherlow, Dawn Kincherlow, Candace Llewellyn, Sharonda Llewellyn, Destinay Llewellyn, Victoria Llewellyn, and Kyla Sellers Llewellyn; and six great nieces and nephews, Tatyana and Aminah Kincherlow, Sarah Kincherlow-Warren, Madison Kincherlow-Rivers, Seth Kincherlow-Warren and Alex Llewellyn.

Chandra, known and cherished as a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend, educator, advisor, mentor, and esteemed community leader embodied a deep reverence for all of creation. Her compassionate spirit touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and souls.

As we reflect upon the life of Chandra, we are reminded of the virtues she exemplified. From her early years at P.S. 46 and Intermediate School 10, to her triumphant graduation from the esteemed Bronx High School of Science, Chandra’s educational journey was a testament to her thirst for knowledge and unwavering commitment to excellence. Her pursuit of wisdom led her to higher education at CUNY, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She further expanded her horizons, earning a master’s degree from Norwich University and receiving a certificate from the esteemed Oxford University. She would chuckle at explaining how science was “very much directly tied to salvation, that it could not help to be.”

Chandra’s dedication and passion shone brightly in her remarkable career. With profound gratitude for the opportunities bestowed upon her, she humbly served as a professional coach, touching lives with her insights and guidance. Chandra was a cherished member of the American Psychological Association, the Association for Talent Development, the International Association of Coaching, and the International Coaching Federation. She brought her remarkable talents and compassionate wisdom to bear as the CMO of Advancing Potential, LLC, where she led the way in fostering transformative leadership through facilitation and coaching services. Her strategic consultancy brought strength and empowerment to faith-based and non-profit organizations. From 1991 to 1994, Chandra served as director of youth services for the National Urban League, kindling hope in countless young hearts. Her role as the director of intercultural outreach for the Korea Society from 1995 to 1997 allowed her to bridge differences, fostering unity and understanding. In her advisory capacity, she dedicated herself to serving Mpanzi, an organization supporting the education of girls in rural Kenya and sponsoring young students in Uganda. Chandra’s unwavering dedication was evident as a community advocate for both the Ensemble Studio Theater and Moving Rasa from 2022 to 2023.

Beyond her remarkable professional achievements, Chandra found solace and joy in the pursuit of artistic expression. Through the art of photography, the power of playwriting, and the beauty of poetry and song, she captured fleeting moments that revealed the profound depths of the human experience. Her creations remain as a testament to her immense talent and creative spirit.

Guided by her deep-rooted faith, Chandra found solace and strength in her chosen places of worship, including Advent Lutheran Church, Riverside Baptist Church, and Canaan Baptist Church. It is through the sacred teachings of these communities that she cultivated a deep reverence for the divine and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of all.

A solemn memorial service will be held to honor the life and legacy of Chandra Danita Llewellyn on October 3, 2023, at The Riverside Church, a sacred space that holds profound significance for countless souls seeking solace and strength. The church is located at 490 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10027. In loving memory of Chandra, contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/5b392333.

The compassionate team at Trumbo’s Funeral Home in New York, NY, is humbled and honored to assist the family during this time of remembrance and reflection.

As we bid farewell to our dear Chandra, let us hold in our hearts the teachings she lived by—humility, gratitude, and respect for all of creation. May her spirit continue to inspire us to acts of kindness, compassion, and love.

In the words of Albert Schweitzer, “At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.” Chandra’s flame has touched us all, and although her presence may no longer grace our earthly realm, her light will forever shine in our hearts, guiding and inspiring us on our own journeys of faith and service.

