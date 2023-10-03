Award-winning actor, singer, songwriter and producer, and 2021 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Dr. Dawnn Lewis is no stranger to the perils of domestic violence, having been both as witness and survivor.

Lewis is a keynote speaker at the Urban Resource Institute’s A Blueprint for Change: Ending Cycles of Gender-Based Violence & Homelessness, where she will speak candidly about her own experiences with domestic violence and why she so strongly advocates for survivors and efforts to enhance awareness to educate, support, and guide individuals in domestically violent situations.

The event will take place on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place, Manhattan). Lewis will speak at 10:15 a.m.

Lewis will discuss how her A New Day Foundation programs like Sisters Hangout and MenTORS: Men Talking of Relevant Situations help young men and women ages 13 to 19 address self-esteem, self-awareness, and image-building, create a safe space for teens to share and discuss complex subjects, including life skills, relationships, fellowship, and empowerment.

A Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn native Lewis founded Morning Jewel Inc. in 1988—a production company spanning film, television, stage, animation, and voice-over projects. It also houses Morning Jewel Music/Publishing, overseeing a record label, music composition catalog, studio sessions, and live concerts. Morning Jewel Productions also hosts workshops, speaking engagements, and Master Classes.

Like this: Like Loading...