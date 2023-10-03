Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) announce this year’s Triumph Awards recipients will be Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr, the cast and producers of Ossie Davis’ Broadway revival play Purlie Victorious, Fearless Fund cofounders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt, U.S. Track & Field’s Max Siegel, and the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s Stephanie and Floyd Rance.

The roster will be honored for their cultural, social, and philanthropic impact at this year’s Triumph Awards on October 16th at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“The Triumph Awards recognize those cultural influencers who use their platform to drive social change in their respective fields,” said Sharpton. “As we keep the momentum from the March on Washington building and take a stand against those who seek to undo our civil rights, it has never been more important to celebrate those who use their celebrity to get people off the sideline. The National Action Network is excited to celebrate Leslie, the cast and crew of Purlie, Arian, Ayana, Jonathan, Max, Stephanie and Floyd this October.”

The Triumph Awards stands as a cultural celebration, dedicated to honoring influential figures for their continuous efforts within their respective communities to champion social, racial, and economic justice. In the backdrop of pressing civil rights concerns, this year’s ceremony takes on an even more critical role: violent hate crimes against Black, Brown, Jewish, and AAPI Americans remain a recurring headline; legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights pose its greatest threat; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have come under attack.

