BronxWorks is partnering with the New York Knicks, to host a Jr. Knicks basketball clinic for public school middle schoolers from across the Bronx at its community center, which was recently renovated thanks to funding from New York State.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center (1130 Grand Concourse).

BronxWorks, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is one of the largest social services organizations in the Bronx, providing more than 60,000 New Yorkers each year with health, education, youth development, immigration, workforce, older adult, and benefits services at nearly 50 Bronx locations.

Through BronxWorks education and youth development programming, Jr. Knicks coaches and a former New York Knick will run some drills while passing the ball and passing on some leadership perspective to the next generation. BronxWorks Youth Department serves 11,000 young Bronx residents under the age of 24 every year, including through after-school programs.

