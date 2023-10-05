In a battle between two undisputed champions, Canelo Alvarez retained his super middleweight titles with a lopsided victory over Jermell Charlo Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The three judges scored the fight 118-109, 118-109, 119-108.



Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) dominated from the opening bell with his power and exceptional boxing skills, dropping the undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), who did not have any answers for the Mexican superstar, in the seventh round.



“We worked on attacking the body,” said Canelo. “We know he’s a great fighter. He knows how to move in the ring. We worked on attacking the body for three months. For three months in the mountains without my family, without everything.”



Canelo indeed maintained a consistent body assault, causing Charlo to drop his hands to protect his midsection. The result was Canelo landing open shots to Charlo’s head. The 33-year-old veteran fighter, who turned professional at the age of 15 and has held multiple championships in four weight classes, maintains the hunger to be great.



“I still love boxing,” he said. “I love boxing so much. Boxing is my life. Boxing made me the person I am today. That’s why I love boxing so much. And I love boxing so much because of my fans, too…Cinco de Mayo I’ll face whoever. I don’t care,” Canelo added, referring to a yet-to-be-determined opponent for a bout next May to honor Mexico’s victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.



As for who Canelo may meet? He has numerous options because of the money his fights command.



Charlo acknowledged he was off of his game.



“I just felt like I wasn’t me in there,” he said. “I don’t make excuses for myself, so it is what it is. I take my punches and roll with it. It’s boxing. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

Charlo also discussed moving up two weight classes, from 154 lbs to 168 lbs, to fight Canelo who is arguably still in his prime.



“Truthfully, I could feel the difference in the weight,” said Charlo. “I picked up 14 pounds. I am undisputed in my weight division. You fall short sometimes, but you just have to keep on pushing. My roll don’t stop right here. I’m proud of myself. He hit me with some hard shots. I thought I got mine off. I’m the little Charlo and I represent that.”



Those who believe Canelo is past his prime will point to his inability to finish Charlo after dropping him in the seventh. Canelo, who has 39 career knockouts, has now failed to knock out an opponent in four straight fights, going 3-1 during that stretch.

On October 28, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on former UFC champion and current PFL competitor Francis Ngannou in an intriguing matchup in Saudi Arabia. Ngannou added none other than Mike Tyson to his training team. Fury was named after the Brooklyn-born heavyweight legend.



The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 11, 2023, when Jon Jones, who won the UFCheavyweight title in March, takes on former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

